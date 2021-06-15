2021 June 15 16:05

EPS joins ammonia bunker study

Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has joined a study with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) to explore the use of ammonia as an alternative marine fuel, according to the company's release. The study aims to create a high-level understanding of the ammonia supply chain and bunkering safety. The results of the study will aid the maritime industry as it transitions to fuels with a lower carbon footprint.

Ammonia is widely viewed as a promising alternative marine fuel for the maritime industry as it has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions significantly. As a bunkering fuel, ammonia presents several opportunities but also several technical challenges. For the study, EPS will be lending its industry-leading expertise in the loading, transporting, and discharging of gas, including ammonia, as a cargo. EPS currently manages one of maritime’s largest independent gas carrier fleets with ten mid to large size gas carriers on water. The company has another twelve mid, large, and very large gas carrier newbuilds set to be delivered between 2022 and 2023. EPS’ deep knowledge and technical capabilities in the gas sector will play an essential role in developing bunkering protocols for ammonia.

EPS’ involvement in the study comes on the heels of the company entering a partnership that will fund a Maritime Decarbonisation Centre in Singapore. EPS also recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with OCI N.V. and MAN Energy Solutions to develop methanol and ammonia as a marine fuel to aid in industry-wide decarbonisation efforts.

The joint study will cover green ammonia production and supply, ammonia bunkering process, and potential issues arising from adopting ammonia as a marine fuel.