2021 June 15 15:35

NYK to build 12 LNG-fueled PCTCs

NYK has agreed to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the consecutive building of LNG-fueled PCTCs at Shin Kurushima Dockyard Co., Ltd. and Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd. Twelve new ships are planned to be built, six ships each at the two shipyards. The newly built ships will be delivered successively from fiscal 2025 to fiscal 2028, according to the company's release.

This consecutive building of LNG-fueled PCTCs is in accordance with the PCTC fleet replacement plan to achieve NYK’s environment management target, *which is to reduce CO2 emissions per ton-kilometer of transport by 50% by 2050. The use of LNG fuel, in addition to hull modification to improve fuel economy, will contribute to a reduction of CO2 emissions by approximately 40% compared to ships using conventional heavy fuel oil.

Through its “Sail GREEN” project,** NYK’s Automotive Transportation Headquarters has been promoting the transition of upcoming newly built PCTCs to vessels that are LNG-fueled, and this began with Sakura Leader, which was delivered in October 2020 and was the first LNG-fueled PCTC to be built in Japan. In fact, the company already has firm plans to launch eight LNG-fueled PCTCs by 2024. Including these additional 12 new vessels, NYK’s total number of LNG-fueled PCTCs will increase to 20 by fiscal 2028 through a total investment of about 200 billion yen.

NYK aims to further advance to zero-emission vessels utilizing marine fuels that have a lower environmental impact, such as hydrogen and ammonia, from around 2030. For the moment, NYK is positioning LNG fuel as a bridge solution until future zero emission ships can be realized.

On February 3, NYK released the NYK Group ESG Story, which aims to further integrate ESG into the company’s management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) through business activities. To strongly promote ESG management, the NYK Group will actively promote replacement of its PCTC fleet to next-generation eco-friendly ships and encourage new value creation as a sustainable solution provider.

Sail GREEN” project being promoted by NYK’s Automotive Transport Headquarters to reduce CO2 emissions at all the transportation stages of vehicles and contribute to the eco-friendly supply chains of customers. The chief component of the project is a switch to LNG-fueled PCTCs, which emit less CO2 compared to conventional heavy-fueled vessels. In addition, reducing CO2 emissions at finished-car logistics terminals that NYK operates throughout the world, as well as during short sea and inland transportation, is also an important target of this project.