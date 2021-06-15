2021 June 15 13:49

DNV launches new Compliance Planner tool for easy regulatory tracking and compliance

DNV, the world’s leading classification society, has launched Compliance Planner – a new digital tool that enables DNV customers to easily track the requirements and deadlines of legislation for both individual vessels and entire fleets, according to DNV release.



As both the number and complexity of international shipping regulations continues to grow, navigating the timelines and requirements has become an increasing burden on ship owners and operators. Compliance Planner presents a full overview of the requirements facing any vessel, or fleet, the requirements already met, those still to be fulfilled, and a tailored list of actions to ensure compliance.



After logging into the tool, Compliance Planner presents all of the upcoming statutory requirements based on the vessels in Veracity - Fleet Status. The results are filtered to match the vessels within a customer’s fleet and broken down into mandatory and optional requirements. It also offers an accessible information resource that will help customers familiarise themselves with new regulations.



Compliance Planner is available from 14/06/2021 for all DNV customers with vessels in class. Coverage of Flag State requirements is planned for inclusion in a future update.