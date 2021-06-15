2021 June 15 12:35

RF Government approves draft law on regulation of offshore handling operations

The draft law will be submitted to the State Duma of Russia



The Government of the Russian Federation has approved the draft law “On introduction of amendments into certain legislative acts of the Russian Federation”. (in the part of regulation of cargo ship-to-ship transshipment beyond the ports’ water areas).

According to the decision made at RF Government’s meeting on June 10 and published at the official website of RF Government, the law will “help govern the relations arising from conducting ship-to-ship loading/unloading operations in the internal sea waters, territorial sea, exclusive economic zone of the Russian Federation beyond the ports’ water areas”.



That will let minimize the threat of incidents and environment pollution.



It was decided to submit the draft law to the State Duma in accordance with the standard procedure.



In mid-January 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier approved the list of instructions following the joint meeting of the State Council and the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects. According to it, RF Government is to submit proposals on improvement of off-shore handling of cargo by May 1.

