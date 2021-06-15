  The version for the print
    Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 2% in 5M’2021

    Handling of dry loose and liquid bulk cargo continues going down

    In January-May 2021, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 25.38 million tonnes of cargo (+2%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 3% to 4.61 million tonnes, handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 17% to 3.44 million tonnes.

    In the reported period, handling of general cargo rose by 5% to 5.34 million tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – by 42% to 601,300 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 17% to 119,400 tonnes including 112,700 tonnes of timber (+19%). Handling of cargoes carried by ferries surged 2.7 times to 1.3 million tonnes.

    The port’s container throughput fell by 7% to 858,763 TEUs.

    In 2020, the port handled 59.88 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.09 mln TEUs.

    Port

    Type of cargo

    Throughput thou t,

    2019

    Throughput thou t, 2020

    Throughput thou t, 2021

    2021 vs 2020

    Port of Saint-Petersburg

    TOTAL:

    25,012.4

    24,921.6

    25,381.0

    102%

    DRY BULK CARGO including:

    3,481.3

    2,950.4

    3,440.9

    117%

    Ore

    287.8

    374.4

    334.4

    89%

    Coal, coke

    137.5

    30.6

    12.7

    42%

    Mineral fertilizers

    3,052.0

    2,478.1

    3,035.4

    122%

    Other

    4.1

    67.3

    58.4

    87%

    DRY LOOSE CARGO including:

    189.9

    143.4

    119.4

    83%

    Grain

    163.5

    90.3

    56.9

    63%

    Other

    26.4

    53.1

    62.5

    118%

    TIMBER

    153.6

    94.4

    112.7

    119%

    GENERAL CARGO including:

    5,285.1

    5,077.6

    5,349.4

    105%

    Ferrous metal

    2,262.6

    2,360.3

    2,792.7

    118%

    Non-ferrous metal

    643.4

    452.3

    388.0

    86%

    Metal scrap

    612.2

    699.4

    599.9

    86%

    Packaged

    643.4

    658.0

    577.9

    88%

    Reefer

    512.3

    425.8

    401.8

    94%

    including fish

    125.0

    83.0

    95.3

    115%

    Other

    611.2

    481.9

    589.0

    122%

    CONTAINERS

    11,591.7

    11,479.4

    11,140.0

    97%

    Total teus

    966,595

    921,796

    858,763

    93%

    including refrigerated containers:

    129,719

    125,937

    122,087

    97%

    CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES

    15.4

    0.5

    1.3

    up 2.7 times

    RO-RO

    533.8

    424.5

    601.3

    142%

    LIQUID BULK CARGO including:

    3,761.6

    4,751.5

    4,615.8

    97%

    Oil products

    3,761.6

    4,751.5

    4,615.8

    97%
