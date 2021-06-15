2021 June 15 11:49

Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 2% in 5M’2021

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

In January-May 2021, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 25.38 million tonnes of cargo (+2%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 3% to 4.61 million tonnes, handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 17% to 3.44 million tonnes.

In the reported period, handling of general cargo rose by 5% to 5.34 million tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – by 42% to 601,300 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 17% to 119,400 tonnes including 112,700 tonnes of timber (+19%). Handling of cargoes carried by ferries surged 2.7 times to 1.3 million tonnes.

The port’s container throughput fell by 7% to 858,763 TEUs.



In 2020, the port handled 59.88 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.09 mln TEUs.