2021 June 15 11:49
Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 2% in 5M’2021
Handling of dry loose and liquid bulk cargo continues going down
In January-May 2021, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 25.38 million tonnes of cargo (+2%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 3% to 4.61 million tonnes, handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 17% to 3.44 million tonnes.
In the reported period, handling of general cargo rose by 5% to 5.34 million tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – by 42% to 601,300 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 17% to 119,400 tonnes including 112,700 tonnes of timber (+19%). Handling of cargoes carried by ferries surged 2.7 times to 1.3 million tonnes.
The port’s container throughput fell by 7% to 858,763 TEUs.
In 2020, the port handled 59.88 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.09 mln TEUs.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput thou t,
2019
Throughput thou t, 2020
Throughput thou t, 2021
2021 vs 2020
Port of Saint-Petersburg
TOTAL:
25,012.4
24,921.6
25,381.0
102%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
3,481.3
2,950.4
3,440.9
117%
Ore
287.8
374.4
334.4
89%
Coal, coke
137.5
30.6
12.7
42%
Mineral fertilizers
3,052.0
2,478.1
3,035.4
122%
Other
4.1
67.3
58.4
87%
DRY LOOSE CARGO including:
189.9
143.4
119.4
83%
Grain
163.5
90.3
56.9
63%
Other
26.4
53.1
62.5
118%
TIMBER
153.6
94.4
112.7
119%
GENERAL CARGO including:
5,285.1
5,077.6
5,349.4
105%
Ferrous metal
2,262.6
2,360.3
2,792.7
118%
Non-ferrous metal
643.4
452.3
388.0
86%
Metal scrap
612.2
699.4
599.9
86%
Packaged
643.4
658.0
577.9
88%
Reefer
512.3
425.8
401.8
94%
including fish
125.0
83.0
95.3
115%
Other
611.2
481.9
589.0
122%
CONTAINERS
11,591.7
11,479.4
11,140.0
97%
Total teus
966,595
921,796
858,763
93%
including refrigerated containers:
129,719
125,937
122,087
97%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
15.4
0.5
1.3
up 2.7 times
RO-RO
533.8
424.5
601.3
142%
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
3,761.6
4,751.5
4,615.8
97%
Oil products
3,761.6
4,751.5
4,615.8
97%
