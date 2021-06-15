2021 June 15 11:02

Port of Helsinki throughput in January-May 2021 rose by 7.4% YoY

In January-May 2021, the Port of Helsinki (Finland) handled 5.92 million tonnes of cargo (+7.4%, year-on-year), the port authority says. According to the statement, handling of dry bulk cargo fell by 5.4% to 561,015 tonnes, container throughput fell by 3% to 205,800 TEUs. Turnover of trucks and semitrailers rose by 7.8% to 266,144 units.

In the reporting period, passenger traffic fell by 65.3% to 680,647 people.



The number of ship calls rose by 9.7% to 2,812 units.



The Port of Helsinki is one of the largest ports in Finland, the largest passenger port and the third largest in the Baltic Sea. The Port of Helsinki accounts for 77% of Finland's passenger traffic. In 2020, the port handled 13.3 mln t of cargo.