2021 June 15 09:53

Port of Ventspils throughput in January-May 2021 fell by 12% YoY

In January-May 2021, the port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 5.2 million tonnes of cargo (down 12%, year-on-year), the Port Authority statistics said.

According to the statement, the port handled 3.1 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo, 1 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo and 1.1 million tonnes of general cargo.

In the reporting period, the port welcomed 574 ships including 335 dry bulk cargo carriers and 147 tankers.

Ventspils port is located near Venta river. There are terminals for loading and unloading of crude and oil products, liquid chemicals and fertilizers, metal and coal, timber and fish, containers and Ro-Ro trailers. In 2019, the port handled 20.46 million tonnes of cargo (+0.8%, year-on-year).