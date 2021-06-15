2021 June 15 08:47

MABUX: Global bunker prices do not have firm trend on June 15

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated slight upward trend on June 14:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 443.14 (+1.68)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 546.82 (+0.69)

MGO - USD/MT – 640.81 (+0.81)



The MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index, - the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, slightly decreased on June 15: down to 631.28 USD/MT (-0.68 USD). LNG Bunker Index exceeds the cost of MGO LS in the port of Rotterdam by USD 49.28 (582 USD/MT as of June 14), the difference in price continues to narrow (10 USD decrease compared to the previous day). More LNG bunker indices at www.mabux.com.



As of June 14, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel remained undervalued in all selected ports: from minus $ 33 in Houston (minus $ 29 a day earlier) to minus $ 36 (minus $ 41) in Rotterdam and minus $ 50 (minus $ 54) in Singapore. Changes in MBP/DBP Index correlation were insignificant.



VLSFO, according to MABUX DBP Index, was also underestimated in all ports on June 14, ranging from minus $ 16 in Houston (minus $ 11 the day before) and minus $ 25 (minus $ 27) in Rotterdam to minus $ 45 (minus $ 46) in Fujairah and minus $ 47 (minus $ 51) in Singapore. The undercharge margin rose slightly in Houston but fell in all other ports.



On June 14, MABUX DBP Index also registered the underpricing of MGO LS in all selected ports from minus $ 23 (minus $ 26 a day earlier) in Houston to minus $ 40 (minus $ 49) in Rotterdam, minus $ 59 (minus $ 62) in Singapore and minus $ 60 (minus $ 67) in Fujairah. The most significant changes in MBP/DBP Index were recorded in Rotterdam (down $ 9) and Fujairah (down $ 7).



We expect global bunker prices do not have any firm trend today and may change irregular: 380 HSFO - plus-minus 1-2 USD/MT, VLSFO – plus-minus 1-3 USD/MT, MGO LS – plus-minus 2-4 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com