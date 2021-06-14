2021 June 14 15:52

ABS and 22 industry players to study ammonia as an alternative marine fuel

A group of industry leaders have set up a “Joint Study” framework for examining common issues on ammonia as an alternative marine fuel, to contribute to meeting the IMO’s decarbonization targets.



The group includes firms from a range of sectors including energy, mining, power utilities, chemical, terminal, shipping, shipbuilding, manufacturing, bunkering, and classification organizations.



“Ammonia is a fuel with significant potential for marine applications and ABS is committed to supporting its safe adoption by the industry. It offers shipowners and operators a zero-carbon tank-to-wake emissions profile but is not without challenges. This kind of cross-industry collaboration is vital if we are to better understand the risks and the enhanced safety requirements created by alternate fuels,” said ABS Chairman, President and CEO, Christopher J. Wiernicki.



The 23 founding signatories of this joint study framework include ABS, ANGLO AMERICAN, CLASSNK, DNV, EQUINOR, FORTESCUE METALS GROUP, GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING, JERA, K-LINE, MAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS, MITSUI E&S MACHINERY, NIHON SHIPYARD, NS UNITED, PAVILION ENERGY, TOTALENERGIES, TRAFIGURA, UBE INDUSTRIES, UNIPER SE, UYENO TRANSTECH, VALE, VOPAK TERMINAL SINGAPORE, ITOCHU ENEX and ITOCHU.



The study will examine a range of areas, including: (1) safety assessment of NH3 fueled vessels; (2) safety assessment of NH3 bunkering; (3) NH3 fuel specification; and (4) NET CO2 emissions of NH3 production. Moreover, this framework may ask some NH3 producers, relevant international organizations, and port authorities/regulators in potential bunkering countries to share their opinions and expertise.



The purpose of this Joint Study is not limited to verifying and addressing common issues with ammonia as an alternative marine fuel but also aims to support development of ammonia-fueled vessels and the development of a worldwide supply chain of ammonia by ITOCHU and other partners.