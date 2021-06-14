2021 June 14 17:46

Fincantieri and MSC celebrate the start of construction of “Explora I”,

The first steel of “Explora I”, the first of four new-concept luxury cruise ships that Fincantieri is building for Explora Journeys, the new luxury brand of the cruises division of MSC Group, was cut yesterday. The order for this class of ships, announced in 2018, is worth a total of over 2 billion euros. “Explora I" will be built at the Monfalcone yard with delivery in 2023.



The operation took place in San Giorgio di Nogaro (Udine) at the Centro Servizi Navali, a company specialized in logistics and production of sheet metal for the Fincantieri yards located in northeastern Italy. Attending the event were, among others, Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises, Michael Ungerer, CEO of Explora Journeys, and Fabio Gallia, General Manager of Fincantieri.



This milestone marks the launch of “Explora Journeys”, the new luxury brand created for the next generation of most demanding travelers. The ships will be delivered one per year between 2023 and 2026, and will provide guests journeys of discovery through destinations on and off the beaten path.



All four vessels will have a gross tonnage of approximately 64,000 tons and will feature the latest maritime and environmental technologies and solutions available. Each equipped with 461 guest suites, they will also showcase a highly-innovative design, also under the guests’ comfort and relaxation profile.



Including these four vessels, the partnership between Fincantieri and the cruises division of MSC Group counts 8 ships to-date: “MSC Seaside” and “MSC Seaview”, delivered in 2017 and 2018, and the 2 two enriched Seaside Evo ships “MSC Seashore”, to be delivered next month, and her sister ship, which will enter into service next year.