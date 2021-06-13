  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 June 13 11:42

    The 126-passenger expedition cruise vessel National Geographic Resolution hits the water

    Photo: Ulstein Verft
    After months out of sight in the dock hall at Ulstein Verft, Norway, the 126-passenger expedition cruise vessel ‘National Geographic Resolution’ for Lindblad Expeditions was docked out on 8th June 2021. Specially designed for polar waters, the vessel is scheduled for delivery in Q4.

    The Covid-19 pandemic has slowed down the world-wide cruising industry, but the expedition cruise companies have now reactivated travelling lately.

    Having vessels with a moderate number of passengers, in combination with large public spaces, is a winning combination in these times, and the travellers are eager to return to cruising. The new ship deliveries are in high demand among passengers.

    The polar vessel ‘National Geographic Resolution’ is sister vessel to the ‘National Geographic Endurance’, delivered in 2020. With the Polar Class 5 (PC5), the vessels are able to go far into polar areas, and this enables Lindblad to start their polar travels up to two weeks ahead of the other expedition cruise vessels.

    Both are X-BOW® vessels of the CX104 design from Ulstein Design & Solutions AS.

    The X-BOW® is a key element in the vessels; its powerful wave-slicing action provides a smooth ride across harsh stretches of sea, securing a comfortable transit for her 126 passengers. This makes the vessel perfectly suited for adventures to far-away places.It also reduces spray on deck and allows for superior observation with a closer view of the hull due to the shape.

    The vessel holds 69 outside-facing cabins, most of which will feature balconies with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that bring in the spectacular views and ample natural light.

    The 'National Geographic Resolution' was named to honour the legendary explorer James Cook. Captain Cook was the first to circumnavigate Antarctica, cross the Antarctic Circle, and the first European to reach Hawaii. While he captained several ships in his career, his favourite was the 'MS Resolution'.

    The 2021 version of the ‘Resolution’ is a state-of-the-art and safe platform for polar exploration. She is purpose-built for polar navigation. The ship’s expanded fuel and water tanks provide for extended operations in remote areas. ​A fully stabilized, highly strengthened, ice-class Polar Code Category A vessel, she is designed to navigate polar passages year-round, and safely explore unchartered waters, while providing exceptional comfort. She will carry a full suite of expedition tools and offer a variety of experience-enhancing amenities.

    After her launch, the vessel will undergo finalising work at the shipyard, where especially the interior part will be the most comprehensive before her sea trial period commences.

Другие новости по темам: launching, Ulstein Verft  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 June 13

15:31 Petrobras signs contract for the supply of eighth Búzios unit
14:18 Lyon Shipyard to invest $24.4 million to expand its operation in the City of Norfolk
13:29 Shearwater GeoServices recycles Western Trident as part of its fleet renewal strategy
12:41 MCA to carry out unannounced inspections of fishing vessels
11:42 The 126-passenger expedition cruise vessel National Geographic Resolution hits the water
10:56 Saipem: Inauguration of Saipem Guyana offshore construction facility in Georgetown

2021 June 12

16:09 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines unveils brand new sailings aboard new ships Bolette and Borealis in 2022
14:21 "Blowdown" to reduce risk and raise decommissioning progress
13:42 Roambee announces a strategic investment from and partnership with PSA unboXed
13:19 Belfast Harbour awards £25,000 to community projects
12:41 Maurice GEORGES named as new Chair of the Executive Board of Dunkerque-Port
11:38 AIDA Cruises resumes holiday voyages from July 29, 2021
10:52 OptiLink: A digital revolution in ballast water management

2021 June 11

18:07 LNG consumption as a marine fuel has almost doubled in 2020
17:31 Hapag-Lloyd to provide full transparency on vessel arrivals
17:09 MOL joins international think tank and accelerate development for carbon capture, utilization and storage
16:58 GTT obtains tank design order for two new LNG carriers from Samsung Heavy Industries
16:52 Shipping industry welcomes Nigeria’s creation of ‘Deep Blue’ to stamp out piracy in the Gulf of Guinea
16:24 Stena Line will move its Europoort-Killingholme service to Immingham
16:00 Yantar shipyard to build rescue ship of Project MPSV06M for Marine Recue Service
15:36 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg hosts introductory practical training for students
15:13 The Port of Rotterdam Authority, Customs, Fresh Produce Centre and Portbase join forces to facilitate the growth market of refrigerated products
14:25 Seanergy takes delivery of two Capesize vessels with prompt commencement of period charters
13:51 Total throughput at the ports of Bremen increases once again during Q1 4 June 2021
13:32 Roman Gorgutsa appointed as General Director of Morstroytechnology
13:28 Mitsui E&S Machinery and 22 industry players kick off studying ammonia as an alternative marine fuel
13:04 MOL and ACSL use flying drone to conduct autonomous inspection of vessel holds under non GNSS and dark environment
12:49 Port of Los Angeles becames the first port in the Western Hemisphere to process 10 million container units in a 12‑month period
12:38 Oboronlogistics receives RS certificate on safety management of cargo ship Sparta
12:14 CNES and CMA CGM sign unique partnership agreement to spawn innovative solutions for shipping, logistics and the space industry
12:01 APM Terminals continues roll-out of digital export processing at Russian terminals
11:57 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 8% in 5M’21
11:34 RS and GTT sign new cooperation agreement
11:33 Xeneta selects CLIVE Data Services’ ‘dynamic loadfactor’ data and analyses to deliver complete air cargo market intelligence
11:11 Stagnation in R&D investment creating unacceptable risk for industry zero emissions future - ICS
10:50 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 5M’2021 dropped by 15.1%
10:29 Rosneft agrees heads of terms to sell a stake in the Vostok Oil Project to a consortium of Vitol and Mercantile & Maritime
10:08 DRAX and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sign pioneering deal towards delivery of the world’s largest negative emissions project
09:52 Throughput of Russian seaports in 5M’2021 fell by 2.7% Y-o-Y
09:40 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:23 Baltic Dry Index as of June 10
09:16 MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise slightly on June 11.
09:04 The port of Rotterdam Authority intends to build brand new port information centre
08:02 Rolls-Royce to showcase future South Korean naval power and propulsion

2021 June 10

18:45 Equinor sells its refining business in Denmark to Klesch
18:25 Rolls-Royce builds new fuel cell demonstrator to ensure electricity supplies
18:05 DNV predicts that marine finfish production in deeper waters offshore will take a 13% market share in 2050
18:00 Comprehensive programme on development of Yamal resource potential to be developed by October 2021
17:51 Contract awards for PSVs in UK
17:50 BC Ferries' fourth Island Class ferry departs Romania on Transatlantic voyage bound for B.C.
17:35 Pilbara Ports Authority posts results for May 2021
17:09 Ministry of Industry and Trade renews import substitution programme with a focus on production of components
17:00 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 23, 2021
16:45 P&O Ferrymasters builds new 10,000m2 warehouse at Genk to offer port-centric logistics solutions
16:35 Kalmar enters into Strategic Cooperation with Sichuan Port and Shipping Investment Group in China
16:15 Fincantieri to provide 8 vessels to Indonesia
15:52 Adriatic Gate terminal marks 10th year with 2M TEU milestone
15:31 Fincantieri to support Daewoo in the design of the new Korean aircraft carriers
15:13 Construction kicks off on world’s first zero-emission fast ferry
14:55 RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet conducts operational exercise in the central Pacific