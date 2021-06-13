2021 June 13 11:42

The 126-passenger expedition cruise vessel National Geographic Resolution hits the water

Photo: Ulstein Verft



After months out of sight in the dock hall at Ulstein Verft, Norway, the 126-passenger expedition cruise vessel ‘National Geographic Resolution’ for Lindblad Expeditions was docked out on 8th June 2021. Specially designed for polar waters, the vessel is scheduled for delivery in Q4.The Covid-19 pandemic has slowed down the world-wide cruising industry, but the expedition cruise companies have now reactivated travelling lately.Having vessels with a moderate number of passengers, in combination with large public spaces, is a winning combination in these times, and the travellers are eager to return to cruising. The new ship deliveries are in high demand among passengers.The polar vessel ‘National Geographic Resolution’ is sister vessel to the ‘National Geographic Endurance’, delivered in 2020. With the Polar Class 5 (PC5), the vessels are able to go far into polar areas, and this enables Lindblad to start their polar travels up to two weeks ahead of the other expedition cruise vessels.Both are X-BOW® vessels of the CX104 design from Ulstein Design & Solutions AS.The X-BOW® is a key element in the vessels; its powerful wave-slicing action provides a smooth ride across harsh stretches of sea, securing a comfortable transit for her 126 passengers. This makes the vessel perfectly suited for adventures to far-away places.It also reduces spray on deck and allows for superior observation with a closer view of the hull due to the shape.The vessel holds 69 outside-facing cabins, most of which will feature balconies with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that bring in the spectacular views and ample natural light.The 'National Geographic Resolution' was named to honour the legendary explorer James Cook. Captain Cook was the first to circumnavigate Antarctica, cross the Antarctic Circle, and the first European to reach Hawaii. While he captained several ships in his career, his favourite was the 'MS Resolution'.The 2021 version of the ‘Resolution’ is a state-of-the-art and safe platform for polar exploration. She is purpose-built for polar navigation. The ship’s expanded fuel and water tanks provide for extended operations in remote areas. ​A fully stabilized, highly strengthened, ice-class Polar Code Category A vessel, she is designed to navigate polar passages year-round, and safely explore unchartered waters, while providing exceptional comfort. She will carry a full suite of expedition tools and offer a variety of experience-enhancing amenities.After her launch, the vessel will undergo finalising work at the shipyard, where especially the interior part will be the most comprehensive before her sea trial period commences.