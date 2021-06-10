2021 June 10 10:02

Austal USA awarded US$44 million contract to develop autonomous capability in Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) 13

Austal USA has been awarded a US$44 million fixed-price, undefinitised contract modification for the design, procurement, production implementation and demonstration of autonomous capability on Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) 13, USNS Apalachicola, according to the company's release.

Austal USA is constructing 15 Spearhead-class EPF vessels for the US Navy and has delivered twelve EPFs since December 2012. EPF 13 is currently under construction at Austal USA’s Mobile, Alabama shipyard.

The Spearhead-class EPF is a 103-metre high-speed aluminium catamaran with a large, 1800 square metre cargo deck, medium-lift helicopter deck and seating for 300+ embarked troops; providing a fast, high-payload transport capability to combatant commanders around the world.

The Austal-designed and built EPFs support a wide range of missions – from maritime security operations to humanitarian aid and disaster relief.

Two EPF’s are currently under construction at Austal USA’s shipyard – the USNS Apalachicola (EPF 13) and the USNS Cody (EPF 14).

In addition to the EPF program, Austal USA is contracted to deliver 19 Independence-class Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) for the U.S. Navy, of which 13 have been delivered since 2010. The 15th Independence-class LCS, the future USS Canberra was christened at Austal USA on 5th June 2021.