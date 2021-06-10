2021 June 10 10:02

Registration open for Mastering Clean Hydrogen live online masterclass

Due to popular demand, Infocus International Group is bringing back the Mastering Clean Hydrogen online masterclass and it will be commencing live on 17 August 2021.

The ‘hydrogen economy’ was first described 50 years ago, but failed to develop. Now hydrogen is making a comeback, with unprecedented momentum from both policymakers and industry amid a background of energy decarbonisation. Nevertheless, given its failure in the past, current investors and business developers in the sector are strongly advised to ensure they understand the complexities and competitive environments of the hydrogen landscape. This live online masterclass combines an excellent overview of the different elements of the clean hydrogen sector with a series of critical thinking and analysis exercises which provide clear guidance on market assessment requirements, including key opportunity and risk influences.

This comprehensive course is designed for those seeking a wide-ranging, hype-free and independent perspective on the markets and supply chain activities which will (and won’t) drive demand for clean hydrogen. Attendees will have a clearly explained, business-focused perspective on the competitive context of hydrogen across its various use cases. Attendees will be able to separate what is actually happening in the market from the headlines and hype, and to identify the drivers and credible near-term opportunities for your business. Attendees will evaluate barriers to hydrogen within certain market segments and its competitive advantages in others, illustrated by examples from a global perspective.

Benefits of Attending:

Gain a clear understanding of hydrogen industry technologies, terminologies & metrics

Review the value chain from hydrogen production to end-use market demand

Focus on the production of clean hydrogen from renewable power (‘green’ hydrogen)

Understand the competitive playing field and the economic variables that will impact it

Discuss the key practical delivery challenges facing clean hydrogen projects

Learn key lessons from project examples and proposals from around the world

