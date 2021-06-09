2021 June 9 17:51

Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky to build multifunction salvage vessel of Project MPSV07 for Marine Recue Service

Image source: Marine Engineering Bureau shipyard will sign a contract for RUB 4,698,900,000

Tatarstan, Russia based Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky (part of AK BARS Group) has won the competition for construction of a 4MW multifunction salvage vessel of Project MPSV07 for Marine Recue Service, says the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) referring to the State Customer Directorate.



The results of the open competition have been published by the Unified Information System today, 9 June 2021.



The Zelenodolsk Shipyard will sign a contract for RUB 4,698,900,000.



Nevsky Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Yard (Nevsky Shipyard, part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) has built four ships of Project MPSV07 developed by Marine Engineering Bureau: Spasatel Karev, Spasatel Kavdeykin, Spasatel Zaborshchikov and Spasatel Demidov. The ships are operated by regional branches of Marine Rescue Service in Saint-Petersburg, Murmansk, Vladivostok and Novorossiysk.



4MW multifunction salvage vessel of Project MPSV07 is intended to search and help vessels in distress and fulfill marine salvage operations, including in ice conditions.

Key particulars of the MPSV07 vessels: LOA - 73 m, BOA – 16.6 m, depth – 6.7 m, draught – 5.12 m, deadweight – 1,139 tonnes, displacement – 3,634 tonnes, endurance - 20 days, speed - 15 knots, crew - 20.



Tatarstan-based OJSC Zelenodolsk Plant named after M. Gorky, specializes in the construction of warships and passenger high-speed vessels. The enterprise is managed by AK BARS HOLDING.