2021 June 9 15:18

Novel propulsion arrangement by Wärtsilä and RINA can deliver immediate benefits

The technology group Wärtsilä and the classification society RINA have announced a novel propulsion arrangement that offers full redundancy, less machinery, lower CAPEX, reduced operational complexity, and optimised fuel consumption to lower costs and achieve emissions compliance. The new concept changes traditional ship design thinking and offers a highly efficient, future-proof alternative, according to the company's release.

The conventional approach in ship design has been to use 2-stroke engines for propulsion and 4-stroke engines for electric power generation. The Wärtsilä / RINA arrangement, however, requires just two 4-stroke dual-fuel (DF) engines, with options for electric power back-up from batteries or a small DF generator when the ship is idle. The design can achieve a reduction of up to 50 percent from the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) reference level value, and immediate compliance with the IMO’s 2030 targets.

The arrangement features Wärtsilä 31DF engines operating with LNG fuel. Guinness World Records has recognised the diesel version of the Wärtsilä 31 engine type as being the world’s most efficient 4-stroke diesel engine. The engine has exceptional reliability and performance, along with the flexibility to utilise future zero-carbon fuels, thereby facilitating the pathway to decarbonisation.

At current shipping speeds, the system performance of the new arrangement provides at least the same, or better efficiency than an equivalent 2-stroke design. At slower speeds, it has the potential to reduce fuel consumption and emission levels even further.

Overall, the arrangement is as easy and less costly than traditional 2-stroke propulsion systems.

Both Wärtsilä and RINA emphasise sustainability in their strategies and values, with a common desire to optimise the technological and operational aspects of the marine industry.



Wärtsilä in brief:

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.​



RINA in brief:

RINA provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Certification, Transport & Infrastructure and Industry sectors. With net revenues in 2020 of 495 million Euros, over 3,900 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards.