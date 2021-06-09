2021 June 9 15:21

Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company strengthens its handling equipment fleet

Image source: Global Ports

Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (VSC), a Global Ports Group company, has received four straddle carriers CSC 340 Kalmar. According to the Global Ports’ press release, expansion of the handling equipment fleet will enable the terminal to continue providing high quality service for its customers amid the cargo traffic growth.



Each straddle carrier has a lifting capacity of 40 tons and can handle stacks of up to 3 containers. Kalmar equipment will complement 17 straddle carriers already operating at VSC and will significantly increase the speed of vehicle handling.



The equipment was relocated to VSC from First Container Terminal (FCT), a Global Ports Group company, located in the Big port of St. Petersburg. The relocation of the straddle carriers was carried out by FESCO Transportation Group (FESCO). FESCO used its own multi-purpose dry-cargo carrier FESCO Paris equipped with cranes of 120 tons lifting capacity. The total project implementation took 2.5 months, the transportation through the Suez Canal was carried out in 56 days.



Global Ports’ network of terminals operating in the key sea basins of Russia allows the Group to respond promptly and effectively to market demand and redistribute specialised equipment between terminals.