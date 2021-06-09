2021 June 9 16:54

Jonathan Graham appointed Managing Director of APM Terminals Liberia

Following a change at the helm of APM Terminals Liberia, Jonathan Graham now formally takes over as the new Managing Director.

APM Terminals is pleased to announce that Jonathan Graham is officially assuming the role of Managing Director of APM Terminals Liberia. In his new role, Jonathan will be responsible for leading the terminal facility in Monrovia and defining and implementing APM Terminals’ strategic vision in the Liberian market.

“Jonathan is no stranger to Africa and Liberia. As a former Member of the Board of Directors of APM Terminals Liberia and with his strong experience in West Africa, Jonathan is well-positioned to head our terminal in Monrovia, as we grow and expand the service levels and investments in the Liberian supply chain sector”, comments David Skov, Head of Africa and Middle East Region at APM Terminals and Chairman of the Board of Directors of APM Terminals Liberia. “Using this opportunity, I would like to thank outgoing MD George Adjei, who has now assumed a new role as Managing Director of APM Terminals Cotonou, for his great leadership and commitment to our team in Liberia and to our business.”

Jonathan Graham was most recently the Shareholder Representative in APM Terminals’ joint venture - Port of Tanjung Pelepas in Malaysia, one of the largest ports in the world with over 10 million TEUs (twenty-foot-equivalent units) handled yearly. Prior to that, Jonathan also served, among other roles, as Head of Finance for the Africa, Middle East & India region, and Chief Financial Officer/Shareholder Representative in another of APM Terminals’ joint ventures - Meridian Port Services in Ghana.

“I am thrilled to be returning to Liberia in this exciting role, as we intensify our efforts to bring even better solutions to our customers and continuously work towards developing Monrovia into a world class state-of-the-art port. I look forward to working closely with our staff, our partners and all the stakeholders in the port logistics sector on achieving this goal together”, says Jonathan Graham.

Jonathan has worked in the maritime industry since 2000, serving with Maersk and APM Terminals in North and Central America between 2000 and 2009 and with Pacific International Lines (PIL) in West Africa between 2010 and 2014. Originally from Charlotte, North Carolina (USA), Jonathan holds a Bachelor of Science in Management and Finance from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.