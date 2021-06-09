2021 June 9 12:56

Vladas Motiejūnas assumes position of Klaipeda State Seaport Harbour Master

Image source: Port of Klaipeda

From the 1st of June Vladas Motiejūnas, the winner of the announced competition, assumes the position of the Harbour Master of Klaipeda State Seaport, the port says in a press release.

"I realize the significance and the great responsibility of this position – smooth and safe navigation in the Seaport is the sustainable and steady work of the Harbour Master and his team. The new stage full of challenges is waiting for me and I start it today from the acquaintance with the staff. Due to my previous work experience, the specificity of a port is familiar to me. I am glad to be able to apply in Klaipeda Seaport the experience and competencies gained in the ports worldwide, ” says Vladas Motiejūnas, the 49 years old Harbour Master, starting his activity in Klaipeda Seaport.

Vladas Motiejūnas who has the education of marine navigation has nearly 27 years of a seagoing experience, he has been working as a master on ships more than 10 years. In recent years V. Motiejūnas has worked in the position of a master in the international company „Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement“. The Harbour Master, born in Ukmergė and living presently in Vilnius, plans to move to reside in Klaipeda.“

I am sincerely grateful to Gintaras Paluckas and Eduardas Ringis who in the absence of the permanent Harbour Master had successfully handled the significant duties and ensured the safe and efficient navigation in the Seaport even in non-standard situations. Wishing the success to the new Harbour Master I do hope that he will be benevolently accepted by the staff of our company, will estimate the significance of his position and will perform his functions irreproachably. I hope that he will be welcomed by the Port community”, says Algis Latakas, director general of Klaipeda State Seaport.

Subject to the Law on Klaipeda State Seaport the position of the Harbour Master may be assumed by the master on ships knowing perfectly the state and the English languages, having the academic maritime education and at least five years of the experience as a master of a seagoing vessel with a gross tonnage not less than 3000 tons.

Since the autumn of the previous year the position of the Harbour Master had been temporally held by the master Gintautas Paluckas who has recently been working at Vessel Traffic Service of the Seaport.