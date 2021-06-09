2021 June 9 12:33

Sibanthracite shipped over 650,000 tonnes of metallurgical coal using large-capacity vessels

Two more Capezise bulk carriers will leave from the port of Taman to China in the near future

From March 2021, Sibanthracite has shipped 650,000 tonnes of metallurgical coal using large-capacity vessels from the port of Taman (dry bulk cargo terminal in Taman operated by OTEKO-Portservis, a company of OTEKO Group).

According to the press release of Sibanthracite, two more Capezise bulk carriers will leave from the port of Taman to China in the near future.

The company says it commenced shipments by large-capacity vessels in March.

In 2021, the volume of coal transported from the port of Taman by Capesize vessels is expected to exceed one million tonnes.

Sibanthracite Group is the anchor client of the dry bulk cargo terminal in the port of Taman.



Sibanthracite Group is ranked first in the production and export of UHG anthracite. It is the largest producer of metallurgical coals and the most dynamically developing coal company in Russia. Over 90% of the company’s products are exported. Shipment for export is carried out from the ports in the Far East, the Port of Taman, the Port of Ust-Luga, and others.



As it was reported earlier, coal handling at the ports of the Azov-Black Sea basin spiked in Q1’21 to 5.1 million tonnes (+2.0 million tonnes or +67.1%) amid the boost of supply to OTEKO coal terminal in Taman, owing to expanding cooperation with a number of Russian coal exporters, including KTK, Evraz, Invest-Uglesbyt, Topprom, Stroyservis and Russian Coal, while the main volumes were provided by SDS-Ugol and Sibanthracite Group. Due to the limited throughput capacity of the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM) and the Trans-Siberian Railway (TSR) to the Far Eastern ports, some Russian coal suppliers reroute their eastbound deliveries to Taman.

