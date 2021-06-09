2021 June 9 11:05

Mastering Clean Hydrogen live online course numbering 5 sessions commences on 17 August 2021

A comprehensive, participative course, providing the knowledge and tools to segment and analyse opportunity & risk within emerging hydrogen economies

This comprehensive course organized by Infocus International Group is designed for those seeking a wide-ranging, hype-free and independent perspective on the markets and supply chain activities which will (and won’t) drive demand for clean hydrogen. You will have a clearly explained, business-focused perspective on the competitive context of hydrogen across its various use cases. You will be able to separate what is actually happening in the market from the headlines and hype, and to identify the drivers and credible near-term opportunities for your business. You will evaluate barriers to hydrogen within certain market segments and its competitive advantages in others, illustrated by examples from a global perspective.

