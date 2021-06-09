  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 June 9 11:05

    Mastering Clean Hydrogen live online course numbering 5 sessions commences on 17 August 2021

      A comprehensive, participative course, providing the knowledge and tools to segment and analyse opportunity & risk within emerging hydrogen economies

    Mastering Clean Hydrogen live online course numbering 5 sessions commences on 17 August 2021.

    This comprehensive course organized by Infocus International Group is designed for those seeking a wide-ranging, hype-free and independent perspective on the markets and supply chain activities which will (and won’t) drive demand for clean hydrogen. You will have a clearly explained, business-focused perspective on the competitive context of hydrogen across its various use cases. You will be able to separate what is actually happening in the market from the headlines and hype, and to identify the drivers and credible near-term opportunities for your business. You will evaluate barriers to hydrogen within certain market segments and its competitive advantages in others, illustrated by examples from a global perspective.

    Read more on the Events page >>>>

Другие новости по темам: hydrogen  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 June 9

17:39 Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping embarks on simulation of dual-fuel engines operation
17:16 UK Ports looking at new business opportunities post pandemic
16:54 Jonathan Graham appointed Managing Director of APM Terminals Liberia
16:30 Professional Development Programmes Institute of Admiral Makarov University participates in the work of IMO’s Facilitation Committee
16:05 ICTSI Foundation partners with RiverRecycle for sustainable Pasig River cleaning project
15:52 Crowley becomes first U.S. ship operator to join the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative
15:21 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company strengthens its handling equipment fleet
15:18 Novel propulsion arrangement by Wärtsilä and RINA can deliver immediate benefits
14:57 Global Ports North-West marine terminals launch paperless export processing
14:34 bound4blue installs its eSAIL® system on the “Balueiro Segundo”
14:12 ABB Decoded: Celebrating 30 years of Azipod® electric propulsion
13:45 Klaipėda LNG terminal to be used by an energy giant
13:20 The Grimaldi Group takes delivery of the Grande California
12:56 Vladas Motiejūnas assumes position of Klaipeda State Seaport Harbour Master
12:33 Sibanthracite shipped over 650,000 tonnes of metallurgical coal using large-capacity vessels
12:11 Aker Solutions secures framework agreement with Petrobras
11:54 Jamaican terminal orders Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane
11:50 LNG Supply, Demand, Pricing & Trading live online course over 6 sessions commences on 8 September 2021
11:27 ABB future-proofs sustainable operation of Monterey Bay ocean research vessel
11:05 Mastering Clean Hydrogen live online course numbering 5 sessions commences on 17 August 2021
10:59 Damen CSD500 Yantra named in Bulgaria
10:47 Bolidt hosts inaugural Design Challenge for the cruise sector
10:06 Freeport of Riga entrepreneurs invested EUR 36.3 million in development last year
09:42 Baltic Dry Index as of June 8
09:39 MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise slightly on June 09
09:25 Oil prices rise driven by US reserves growth
09:09 CMA CGM announces Reefer Rates from North Europe to Latin America

2021 June 8

18:11 Civil defence exercises held in the port of Riga
17:49 RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet detachment completes its visit to Singapore
17:26 Safety management system of Ambal ferry complies with requirements of ISM Code
17:03 bremenports and THW cooperate on flood protection
16:32 The Fondation de la Mer and Bureau Veritas launch “Ocean Approved®”
16:10 Rosatomflot signs contract on construction of floating dock for icebreakers of Project 22220
15:54 Standby diesel generators loaded onto icebreaker Yakutia under construction at Baltiysky Zavod
15:31 The fishing safety net widens thanks to a new global standard
14:55 East Mining Company commences assembling high-rise structures of coal conveyor to Shakhtersk port
14:31 Wan Hai Lines to launch independent Asia to US East Coast service
14:18 BFC acquires new bunkering tanker for operation in the Baltic region
13:53 WinGD outlines investments in future fuel toolbox in white paper
13:20 Port of Los Angeles rolls out hydrogen fuel cell electric freight demonstration
13:02 Höegh LNG acquires minority stake in Gen2 Energy and signs cooperation agreement on seaborne logistics for green hydrogen
12:43 Partners repurpose the Rotterdam waste-to-chemicals project to waste-to-jet
12:18 Aker Solutions delivers Johan Sverdrup platform jacket on schedule
11:33 Yara Marine Technologies enters the IWSA
10:53 MABUX: No any significant changes in bunker prices on June 08
10:50 Rosmorport presented circumnavigation project for sailing ship Mir to partners and media at SPIEF-2021
10:29 DuPont, RecoveryPRO and BELFOR Group Partner to clean and disinfect Diamond Princess cruise ship
10:08 FESCO and GEFCO to develop multimodal transportation between Russia, USA, Asian and European countries
09:33 Oil prices continue going down
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of June 7

2021 June 7

18:21 World’s first large container ship converted to LNG to arrive in Hamburg
17:52 Keel laid for the fifth Russian Fishery Company’s Russian supertrawler
17:31 Brasil Terminal Portuário requests lease renewal with U$ 260 million investment plan
17:19 Concordia Damen launches the first of 40 inland waterway tankers
16:58 Port of Liepaja throughput in 5M’2021 climbed by 5.7% Y-o-Y
16:21 Container throughput of Qatar ports rose by 8% in 2020
15:57 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 22,771 pmt
15:34 Idel’s new RSD-59 ship to be named after project designer Gennady Yegorov
14:59 RF Government allocated over RUB 21 billion for construction of access canal to LNG terminal in Kamchatka
14:20 United States issues new Executive Order targeting certain Chinese companies