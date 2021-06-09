2021 June 9 09:39

MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise slightly on June 09

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) turned into slight downward movement on June 08:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 440.74 (-0.52)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 546.80 (-1.15)

MGO - USD/MT – 631.17 (-2.91)



MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index - the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, continued to rise on June 9: 634.93 USD/MT (+1.05 USD). MABUX LNG Bunker Index exceeds the cost of MGO LS in the port of Rotterdam by USD 68.93 (USD 566/MT as of June 08), the difference in price increased by USD 1 compared to June 08. More LNG bunker indices are available at www.mabux.com.



As of June 08, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel remained underpriced in all selected ports: from minus $ 23 in Houston (minus $ 26 a day earlier) to minus $ 42 (unchanged) in Rotterdam and minus $ 48 (minus $ 46) in Singapore.



VLSFO, according to MABUX DBP Index, was also underestimated in all ports on 08 June. The underestimation ranged from minus $ 4 in Houston (versus minus $ 8 the day before) and minus $ 24 (minus $ 25) in Rotterdam to minus $ 42 (minus $ 45) in Fujairah and minus $ 43 (unchanged) in Singapore. The underestimation ratio has changed insignificant.



On June 08, MABUX DBP Index also registered the underpricing of MGO LS in all selected ports, ranging from minus $ 23 (minus $ 26 a day earlier) in Houston to minus $ 47 (minus $ 48) in Rotterdam, minus $ 56 (minus $ 54) in Singapore and minus $ 53 (minus $ 51) in Fujairah. In general, the market situation remained stable and no significant were registered.



We expect global bunker prices may rise slightly today: 380 HSFO - plus 3-5 USD/MT, VLSFO – plus 4-6 USD/MT, MGO LS – plus 1-6 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com