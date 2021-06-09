  The version for the print
  • 2021 June 9 09:25

    Oil prices rise driven by US reserves growth

    Oil prices rose by 0.57%-0.63%

    As of June 9 (07:32, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for August delivery rose by 0.57% to $72.62 a barrel.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.63% to $70.47 a barrel.

2021 June 9

09:42 Baltic Dry Index as of June 8
09:39 MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise slightly on June 09
09:09 CMA CGM announces Reefer Rates from North Europe to Latin America

2021 June 8

18:11 Civil defence exercises held in the port of Riga
17:49 RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet detachment completes its visit to Singapore
17:26 Safety management system of Ambal ferry complies with requirements of ISM Code
17:03 bremenports and THW cooperate on flood protection
16:32 The Fondation de la Mer and Bureau Veritas launch “Ocean Approved®”
16:10 Rosatomflot signs contract on construction of floating dock for icebreakers of Project 22220
15:54 Standby diesel generators loaded onto icebreaker Yakutia under construction at Baltiysky Zavod
15:31 The fishing safety net widens thanks to a new global standard
14:55 East Mining Company commences assembling high-rise structures of coal conveyor to Shakhtersk port
14:31 Wan Hai Lines to launch independent Asia to US East Coast service
14:18 BFC acquires new bunkering tanker for operation in the Baltic region
13:53 WinGD outlines investments in future fuel toolbox in white paper
13:20 Port of Los Angeles rolls out hydrogen fuel cell electric freight demonstration
13:02 Höegh LNG acquires minority stake in Gen2 Energy and signs cooperation agreement on seaborne logistics for green hydrogen
12:43 Partners repurpose the Rotterdam waste-to-chemicals project to waste-to-jet
12:18 Aker Solutions delivers Johan Sverdrup platform jacket on schedule
11:33 Yara Marine Technologies enters the IWSA
10:53 MABUX: No any significant changes in bunker prices on June 08
10:50 Rosmorport presented circumnavigation project for sailing ship Mir to partners and media at SPIEF-2021
10:29 DuPont, RecoveryPRO and BELFOR Group Partner to clean and disinfect Diamond Princess cruise ship
10:08 FESCO and GEFCO to develop multimodal transportation between Russia, USA, Asian and European countries
09:33 Oil prices continue going down
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of June 7

2021 June 7

18:21 World’s first large container ship converted to LNG to arrive in Hamburg
17:52 Keel laid for the fifth Russian Fishery Company’s Russian supertrawler
17:31 Brasil Terminal Portuário requests lease renewal with U$ 260 million investment plan
17:19 Concordia Damen launches the first of 40 inland waterway tankers
16:58 Port of Liepaja throughput in 5M’2021 climbed by 5.7% Y-o-Y
16:21 Container throughput of Qatar ports rose by 8% in 2020
15:57 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 22,771 pmt
15:34 Idel’s new RSD-59 ship to be named after project designer Gennady Yegorov
14:59 RF Government allocated over RUB 21 billion for construction of access canal to LNG terminal in Kamchatka
14:20 United States issues new Executive Order targeting certain Chinese companies
13:20 The ECO Catania delivered to the Grimaldi Group
12:23 12.8 million tonnes of cargo carried by Northern Sea Route in 5M’2021
12:01 Austal USA awarded contract to design a new steel towing, salvage and rescue ship for US Navy
11:46 Rosneft signs over 50 contracts totaling RUB 558.8 billion to implement Vostok Oil project
11:28 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index continues its upward trend, rising 17.85% in May
11:21 LUKOIL signs contract to acquire share in Al-Farabi offshore project in Kazakhstan
10:54 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 5M’20201 fell by 3.6% YoY
10:32 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue upward trend on June 07
10:28 Rosmorport, UGC and Demetra Holding to cooperate in construction of new harbor facilities for handling of grain
10:05 Admiralty Shipyards lays down CT-192 series trawler named Kapitan Yunak
09:39 Oil prices start week with a downward correction
09:20 Baltic Dry Index as of June 4
08:56 RINA: First quarter results in line with forecasts

2021 June 6

16:24 Carnival Cruise Line's newest and most innovative ship, makes U.S. debut, docking in Port Canaveral for the first time
12:52 Volvo Penta acquires majority stake in ZEM AS
11:37 Kongsberg Maritime unveils new, integrated waterjet control systems for optimal craft operability
11:07 UK's Moray West offshore windfarm will undergo BV certification
10:51 Costa Cruises continues its gradual restart for 2021-2022, with its three newest ships featured in exciting itinerary updates

2021 June 5

16:41 Lerwick Port Authority contributed to dispose of around 250 metres of plastic pipe recovered adrift in the North Sea
15:03 BMT unveils new passenger and cargo vessel designs for Isles of Scilly Steamship Company
13:37 Royston’s onboard with new engine overhaul work as OSV sails
12:47 USCGG Hamilton returns from deployment to Europe
11:17 Realtime fuel data now available for ships using ScanReach’s wireless IoT Platform