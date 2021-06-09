-
2021 June 9 09:25
Oil prices rise driven by US reserves growth
Oil prices rose by 0.57%-0.63%
As of June 9 (07:32, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for August delivery rose by 0.57% to $72.62 a barrel.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.63% to $70.47 a barrel.
