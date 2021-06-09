2021 June 9 09:09

CMA CGM announces Reefer Rates from North Europe to Latin America

CMA CGM has announced Reefer rates as follows as from July 2nd, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:



These new rates include an increase of EUR 700/TEU for WCSA, EUR 500/TEU for ECSA, EUR 300/TEU to Caribbean & Central America compared to previous announcement

These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From North Europe & Scandinavia

Destination Range: To Central, East & West Coast South America & Caribbean (excluding French West Indies)

Cargo : Reefer

Date of application: From July 2nd, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice