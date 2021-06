2021 June 8 17:49

RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet detachment completes its visit to Singapore

A detachment of Pacific Fleet ships consisting of the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs and the sea tug Kalar completed a business call to the Republic of Singapore, where the ship and the vessel arrived on June 5 to replenish water and fuel supplies, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The detachment of ships of the Pacific Fleet continued to perform planned tasks in the Asia-Pacific region.