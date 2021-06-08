2021 June 8 16:10

Rosatomflot signs contract on construction of floating dock for icebreakers of Project 22220

The contract price is RUB 4.981 billion

On 7 June 2021, FSUE Atomflot and Kuzey Star Shipyard Denizcilik Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (Turkey) signed a contract on construction of a floating dock for nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220, Atomflot says in a press release.

The results of the procurement procedure have been published on 27 May 2021.

“The contract signing is a significant step towards implementation of the programme on development of coastal infrastructure for servicing multipurpose nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220. The Turkish shipyard has the required competence and a high reputation in the shipbuilding market. According to the contract terms, the construction and the delivery of the floating dock to the port of Murmansk will take 29 months”, said Mustafa Kashka, General Director of FSUE Atomflot.

The dock will have a capacity of 30,000 tonnes, LOA – at least 220 meters, BOA – about 48 meters, pontoon height – about 6 meters, endurance - 7 days, crew – about 30.