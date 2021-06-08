2021 June 8 15:54

Standby diesel generators loaded onto icebreaker Yakutia under construction at Baltiysky Zavod

Image source: Baltiysky Zavod

Saint-Petersburg, Russia based Baltiysky Zavod shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) says standby diesel generators have been loaded onto the Yakutia, icebreaker of Project 22220 under construction at the shipyard.



Standby diesel generators are intended for power supply in case of reactor sram.



The hull works are underway with the completion of hull assembling scheduled for Quarter I of 2022. Other works currently conducted on the ship include installation of pipes.



Yakutia is the third serial icebreaker of Project 22220. Baltiysky Zavod is building the ship for FSUE Atomflot. The icebreaker laid down on 26 May 2020 is intended for operation in the Arctic. The ship is to be launched in the second half of 2022.



General characteristics of 22220 Project vessels: capacity - 60 MW, operational speed - 22 knots (clean water), length - 173.3 m (160 m, DWL), beam - 34 m (33 m, DWL), height - 52 m; draft (DWL) - 10.5 m; minimum draft - 8.65 m, maximum icebreaking capability - 2.8-meter-thick ice (at full capacity and speed of 1.5-2 knots); full displacement – 33,540 tonnes; designated service life - 40 years, crew - 53.

The icebreaker will be powered by two RITM-200 reactors of 175 MW. The system of the new generation was developed specially for this ship. The vessels dual-draft concept and capability will allow operating them both in the Arctic and in the mouths of the polar rivers.

The icebreakers designed by CDB Iceberg in 2009 will be operated in the western region of the Arctic: in the Barents, Pechora and Kara Seas, as well as in shallower areas of the Yenisei estuary and the Ob Bay area.

Saint-Petersburg, Russia based Baltiysky Zavod Shipyard (Baltic Shipyard) was established in 1856 and today is a 100% subsidiary of the state-owned conglomerate United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), established by order of the Russian Government. The shipyard specializes in the construction of Rank 1 surface crafts, ice class vessels with nuclear and diesel-electric propulsion, of nuclear floating energy units and floating distilling plants. Baltic Shipyard has built over 600 ships and vessels. The shipyard employs more than 6,000 people.

Aleksey Kadilov, General Director of Baltiysky Zavod earlier said the shipyard would reduce the construction time of LK-60 ships from 6 to 4.5 years due to production modernization.



