East Mining Company commences assembling high-rise structures of coal conveyor to Shakhtersk port

East Mining Company (EMCO) has commenced assembling high-rise structures of the main coal conveyor linking the Solntsevsky coal mining site with the coal port of Shakhtersk.

EMCO says the facility will be 23 kilometers long.



The project is foreseen by the Green Coal Cluster concept aimed at reduction of hazardous emissions in the Uglegorsk district of Sakhalin Region.



The facility will have a capacity of 4,000 tonnes of coal per hour. Coal transportation from the mining site will double and will reach 20 million tonnes per year in the future.



East Mining Company says the new conveyor will completely replace diesel-fueled equipment. Instead, a covered transport conveyor system with a dust suppression system will be installed.



Investments into the project are estimated at over RUB 7 billion.



East Mining Company is among major Russian exporters of brown coal to countries of Asia-Pacific region.

It controls the full cycle from the extraction to the shipment of the product. The company’s key production assets are Solntsevsky coal mining site (Uglegorsk district of Sakhalin Region) and, from 2013, the coal seaport of Shakhtersk, that has the status of a free port.

East Mining Company is building the longest Main Coal Conveyor in the Russian Federation.

The company controls the full cycle from the extraction to the shipment of our product. Its Sakhalin coal reserves have more than 300 million tons (confirmed by State), and a prospected reserve in the Magadan region of more than 100 million tons.

