2021 June 8 14:18

BFC acquires new bunkering tanker for operation in the Baltic region

Image source: MarineTraffic.com

The ship will be named Veles

Baltic Fuel Company (BFC) has acquired an environmentally compliant tanker of Arc4 ice class for performing export and bunkering operations in the ports of the Baltic Sea and the North Sea, BFC says in its press release.

The ship operating under the Russian flag will remain classed by Bureau Veritas.

The Baltic Eagle built in 2004 is currently going through a procedure of renaming – the ship will be named Veles.

The double-hull ice-class oil tanker of 7,000 dwt complies with MARPOL Annex VI requirements. The ship’s length is 119.1 meters, width – 16.9 meters, depth – 7.36 meters. The ship has 13 cargo tanks. Her main engines’ capacity is 3,840 kW.

St. Petersburg headquartered Baltic Fuel Company was established in 2008 to manage bunkering companies of the holding. The Group’s companies are involved in oil product exports, bunker fuel supply, environmental services, etc. The company’s fleet numbering over 34 ships is the largest in the North-West Region of Russia. The Group is among the top three suppliers of bunker to the ports of Saint-Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.