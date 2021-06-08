  The version for the print
  2021 June 8

    Wan Hai Lines to launch independent Asia to US East Coast service

    Wan Hai Lines is expanding its Asia – America network by launching a new weekly service between Asia and the East Coast of North America (branded as AA7). The service will be operated by 10 container vessels with a capacity of 2,800 TEU ~ 4,000 TEU, according to the company's release.

    Port rotation of the service is as following-
    TAIPEI – XIAMEN – SHEKOU – CAIMEP – NEW YORK – SAVANNAH – TAIPEI

    The first voyage is scheduled to commence at TAIPEI on June 18, 2021 and will provide better transit time and service coverage to meet customers’ growing demand.

2021 June 8

2021 June 7

2021 June 6

2021 June 5

2021 June 4

