2021 June 8 14:31
Wan Hai Lines to launch independent Asia to US East Coast service
Wan Hai Lines is expanding its Asia – America network by launching a new weekly service between Asia and the East Coast of North America (branded as AA7). The service will be operated by 10 container vessels with a capacity of 2,800 TEU ~ 4,000 TEU, according to the company's release.
Port rotation of the service is as following-
TAIPEI – XIAMEN – SHEKOU – CAIMEP – NEW YORK – SAVANNAH – TAIPEI
The first voyage is scheduled to commence at TAIPEI on June 18, 2021 and will provide better transit time and service coverage to meet customers’ growing demand.
