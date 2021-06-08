2021 June 8 12:18

Aker Solutions delivers Johan Sverdrup platform jacket on schedule

Today Aker Solutions delivers yet another steel substructure for the largest industry project ever in Norway, the Johan Sverdrup field, according to the company's release.

Previously, the company has delivered three platform jackets for phase 1. With this jacket for phase 2 of the project, four out of a total of five jackets have been built and delivered from Aker Solutions’ yard in Verdal, Norway.

All platform substructures have been delivered on time, quality and budget. A key focus during the work has also been to improve execution models and to adapt for new types of jobs. As a result, future platform jackets for oil and gas and for renewable energy production can be delivered at a lower cost and with increased competitiveness.

Through the frame agreement entered into in 2014, and in international competition, Aker Solutions was awarded three out of four jackets for the first phase of the project.

The first delivery was the riser platform jacket in the summer of 2017. This was the largest and most complex platform jacket delivered from Aker Solutions to date, and the first visible installation at the new Johan Sverdrup field centre.

Today, exactly on schedule, the process platform substructure for phase 2 sails from Verdal.



In total, the deliveries from Aker Solutions in Verdal make up about 90 percent of the total weight of the substructures for the combined phase 1 and 2 of the Johan Sverdrup field. More than 100,000 metric tons of steel are delivered from Aker Solutions' facility in Verdal, including the piles that attach the jackets to the seabed. In addition, Aker Solutions’ facility at Stord has delivered a topside as well as a large module for the Johan Sverdrup field.



