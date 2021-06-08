2021 June 8 10:53

MABUX: No any significant changes in bunker prices on June 08

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) continued irregular changes on June 07:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 441.26 (-0.43)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 547.95 (+0.71)

MGO - USD/MT – 634.08 (+2.53)

Source: MABUX



MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index - the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, increased significantly on June 8: 633.88 USD / MT (+38.69 USD). The MABUX LNG Bunkering Index exceeds the cost of MGO LS in the port of Rotterdam by USD 67.88 (566 USD/MT as of June 07), the difference in price increased by USD 79 compared to June 07). More LNG bunker indices are available at www.mabux.com.

Source: MABUX



As of June 07, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel remained undervalued in all selected ports: from minus $ 26 in Houston (versus minus $ 22 a day earlier) to minus $ 42 (minus $ 36) in Rotterdam and minus $ 46 (minus $ 43) in Singapore. The most significant change of MABUX MBP / DBP Index (plus $ 6) was registered in Rotterdam.

Source: MABUX



VLSFO, according to the MABUX DBP Index, was also underestimated in all selected ports on June 07. The undervalue ranged from minus $ 8 in Houston (versus minus $ 6 a day earlier) and minus $ 25 (minus $ 21 a day earlier) in Rotterdam to minus $ 45 (minus $ 39) in Fujairah and minus $ 43 (minus $ 39) in Singapore. The underestimation ratio has increased slightly. The most significant change of MABUX MBP / DBP Index (plus $ 6) was recorded in Fujairah.



On June 07, MABUX DBP Index also registered the underpricing of MGO LS in all selected ports, ranging from minus $ 26 (minus $ 27 a day earlier) in Houston to minus $ 48 (minus $ 42) in Rotterdam, minus $ 54 (minus $ 52) in Singapore and minus $ 51 (minus $ 50) in Fujairah. The most significant change of MABUX MBP / DBP Index (plus $ 6) was registered in Rotterdam.



We do not expect any significant changes in bunker prices today: 380 HSFO - from 0 to minus 2 USD/MT, VLSFO – from 0 to minus 2 USD/MT, MGO LS – plus-minus 1 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com