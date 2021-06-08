  The version for the print
    Yara Marine Technologies enters the IWSA

    After partnering with BAR Technologies to bring WindWings to the global shipping industry, Yara Marine Technologies is now entering the International Windship Association (IWSA) to join their mission of promoting the use of wind propulsion to reduce fuel consumption and cut C02 emissions.

    – The immense savings gained by modern wind propulsion really caught the interest of both Yara Marine and our established network of ship-owners. BAR Technologies’ bespoke naval architecture gave us the perfect entry point, bringing WindWings to the maritime sector. Simulations demonstrate that WindWings save 30 percent fuel and CO2 emissions on average trading patterns. Wind technology is finally mature and can achieve significant benefits for both ship-owners and the environment. We already experience massive interest in the market, and are ready for orders, said Aleksander Askeland, CSO of Yara Marine Technologies.

    Now that the company has become a provider of wind propulsion, Yara Marine is looking forward to joining the IWSA to actively promote their shared interest and inform global markets about everything the technology can offer.

    – We strongly believe in IWSA’s cause, and with WindWings as part of our portfolio, we find great partnership in the organisation. We are honoured to join and to contribute to the important work they are doing. We have already started to take wind propulsion from retrofit pilots to mass production and will have the first vessels sailing early next year. Winds of change have begun to blow; you can fight them, or you can set sail, added Askeland.

    Promoting the wind through education and collaboration

    Many still perceive commercial wind propulsion to be at an early stage, but rapid development over the past two years has changed the game. It is quickly becoming a topic of great interest for the shipping industry. To keep building this momentum, the IWSA seeks to promote the economic value of wind propulsion and function as an information hub for emerging technologies. It is also determined to create strong collaborative networks, facilitate common approaches, and assist maritime stakeholders in securing funding for wind propulsion projects.

    – Wind propulsion is a zero emissions technology for the future and will be important in solving some of the shipping industry’s greatest challenges. By harnessing the power of the wind, ship-owners can make their fleets more competitive while also reducing their environmental impacts. Having a solid and experienced player like Yara Marine Technologies join IWSA proves how far the development of wind propulsion has come. Yara Marine is known to introduce and implement new, green technologies throughout the maritime sector by providing turnkey solutions, service, and training. Their competence will strengthen our organisation, and our combined forces will yield great results, said Gavin Allwright, Secretary General at the IWSA.

    Preparing for future regulations

    With the IMO targeting a 40% reduction of CO2emissions by 2030, the shipping industry is under increasing pressure to clean up their operations. This strengthens the value of wind propulsion for ship-owners who intend to continue profitable operations into the future.

    – We will soon see much stricter regulations for emissions, and that is one of the reasons why wind propulsion is increasingly on the radar of ship-owners. It is also an important reason for IWSA’s work; we want to help them prepare so that we may secure a thriving industry for generations to come, concluded Allwright.

    About the IWSA

    The International Windship Association (IWSA) facilitates and promotes wind propulsion solutions for commercial shipping worldwide and brings together all parties in the development of a windship sector to shape industry and government attitudes and policies. IWSA is a member driven, not-for-profit association made up of wind propulsion technology suppliers and ship development projects, designers, naval architects, engineers, academics, NGOs and seafarers with five areas of activity:
    Network – grouping like-minded organisations and individuals sharing ideas, skills, technical and market information for the development of commercial windships.
    Promote – promoting the economic value of wind propulsion to the industry.
    Educate – acting as a central information hub for the wind propulsion sector, ship-owners and operators, shipyards, ports, governments, equipment producers, the media, NGOs, and the wider public.
    Incubate – securing funding streams, project collaboration, grant applications, research, and the pooling of resources.
    Facilitate – establishing common approaches/criteria for all stages of project development, support stakeholders, advise and lobby legislative bodies on policies, activities, funding, and incentives required to retrofit existing ships and build new commercial windships.

    About Yara Marine Technologies

    Oslo, Norway headquartered Yara Marine provides technologies to enable a greener maritime industry. In addition to SOx scrubbers, the company offers turnkey shore power solutions that enable vessels to connect to onshore power grids while at berth, and the cutting edge WindWings, an advanced wind-assisted propulsion and route optimisation system that can reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 30% on average trading patterns. Yara Marine Technologies works with ship-owners, yards, and naval architects as partners in our effort to reduce maritime emissions and drive the change towards a greener maritime industry. Yara Marine has branches in Sweden, Poland, and China.

  RSS   Subscription

