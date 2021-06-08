2021 June 8 10:50

Rosmorport presented circumnavigation project for sailing ship Mir to partners and media at SPIEF-2021

Image source: Rosmorport

For the first time, FSUE "Rosmorport" publicly presented the circumnavigation project SAILING THE GLOBE of the sailing ship Mir on the site of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in the presence of the Head of Rosmorrechflot Andrei Lavrishchev, Rosmorport says in its press release.

The circumnavigation is dedicated to the celebration of the World Maritime Day and the 78th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The expedition will contribute to the strengthening of the international authority and prestige of our state, become a symbol of peace and an expression of goodwill, and will also raise the prestige of maritime professions.

As part of the event, the program and route of SAILING THE GLOBE expedition were presented to the forum participants and journalists.

Vitaly Savelyev, Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation, was the Chairman of the Circumnavigation Organizational Committee.

Previously, the minister had visited the sailing ship Mir. The crew of the ship, led by its captain Andrei Orlov, conducted a tour of the sailing ship for Vitaly Savelyev, talked about the capabilities of the ship, the multiple winner of sailing regattas, and how it will be prepared for the circumnavigation.

Note that the three-masted training frigate Mir is considered the fastest sailing ship in the world. It recorded the maximum speed under sails of 21 knots (38.9 km/h).

It is planned to launch circumnavigation from the Big Port Saint Petersburg during the SPIEF in June 2022. The return to home port is planned on May 9, 2023. Cadets from various maritime universities, as well as passengers, will be aboard the ship.

The proposed route includes passage through the Northern Sea Route, a visit to the seaport of Vladivostok on the dates of the annual Eastern Economic Forum, sailing from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean by the Drake Strait around Cape Horn, visiting seaports in countries along the route. It is planned to visit the seaports of South Korea, Japan, China, Germany, France, Denmark, Great Britain, Cuba, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico.

According to experts, the sailing ship Mir will have to overcome about 37 thousand nautical miles, or about 68.5 thousand kilometers, which is more than one and a half times longer than the equator.

The circumnavigation was organized by the FSUE "Rosmorport", the Association of Training Sailboats of Russia, and the Roscongress Fund with the support of the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation, Rosmorrechflot, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, FSUE "Atomflot", Government of St. Petersburg, Government of Primorsky Krai, and Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping.