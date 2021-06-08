2021 June 8 10:08

FESCO and GEFCO to develop multimodal transportation between Russia, USA, Asian and European countries

Image source: FESCO

FESCO Transportation Group and GEFCO Group have agreed to develop multimodal transportation between Russia, the USA, European countries and the countries of South-East Asia. FESCO says the agreement was signed at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg by Arkady Korostelev, president of FESCO, and Pavel Ilichev, GEFCO Group’s vice-president for finance and strategy and chairman of the board of directors.

Using the experience and competence, the companies will cooperate in organizing multimodal transportation of general, containerized, oversized and packaged cargo in various areas, including for big international clients. The companies are going to focus on the Far Eastern region, allowing them to implement joint projects adding to each other’s competencies in logistic and customs procedures, digitalization of services for key clients and other operational processes.

“The agreement is just the beginning of close cooperation between the two Groups, in which we will combine our strongest competencies. FESCO has extensive experience in organizing multimodal transportation of different types of goods from Asian countries to Russia and in transit to Europe, and we are hoping that by partnering with GEFCO we will expand our routes and provide our clients with more integrated and advanced logistics solutions,” said Arkady Korostelev.

“This agreement is a great example showing that our company is constantly expanding its network of partners that is not limited to our industry. I am sure that the combination of expertise of two leading logistics companies will undoubtedly benefit the development of both domestic and international traffic flows and will increase the volume of container transit through the territory of Russia,” noted Pavel Ilichev.