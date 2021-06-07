2021 June 7 17:19

Concordia Damen launches the first of 40 inland waterway tankers

The first of 40 inland waterway barges that are being built by Concordia DAMEN has been launched at the casco yard in Serbia, according to the company's release.

Concordia DAMEN signed the contract for the environmentally friendly vessels late last year. The vessels, known as the Parsifal Tankers, will be chartered by Shell and operated by the VT Group/Marlow. The vessels will be 110 x 11.45 metres and will feature low emission LNG propulsion and extreme shallow draft capabilities. They will carry mineral oils between Antwerp, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Rhine network. The VT Group is specialised in the inland shipping of minerals, chemical products, bio fuels and lubricants.

Concordia DAMEN CEO Chris Kornet said, “We are pleased to have reached this milestone in this important project. The Parsifal Tankers represent a new generation of eco-conscious vessels that will play a significant role in the maritime energy transition. We are looking forward to continuing to develop this project in the coming months.”

Concordia Damen

Concordia Damen’s core business is designing and building inland waterway vessels with an innovative and economic profile. Besides shipbuilding, the company is a reputable shipbroker and manage a fleet of inland navigation vessels. Since the founding of the company, Concordia DAMEN has delivered more than 140 vessels with very different specifications to ship owners in the Netherlands and all over the world.

Damen Shipyards Group

Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components. The company's core values are fellowship, craftsmanship, entrepreneurship and stewardship. DAMEN operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to more than 12,000 people.