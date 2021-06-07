2021 June 7 16:58

Port of Liepaja throughput in 5M’2021 climbed by 5.7% Y-o-Y

The port’s container throughput rose 1.75 times

In January-May 2021, freight volume handled in the Port of Liepaja, Latvia climbed by 5.7%, year-on-year, to 2.8 million tonnes, the Port Authority told IAA PortNews.

In the reporting period, handling of grain and cereal products fell by 1.1% to 1.06 million tonnes, handling of anthracite – sank by 84.2% to 28,800 tonnes, handling of building materials climbed by 0.7% to 282,200 tonnes, handling of oil products rose by 7% to 191,200 tonnes.

Handling of Ro-Ro cargo rose by 68% to 23,870 units, container throughput grew 1.75 times to 4,052 TEUs.

In the reporting period, the port serviced 14,169 passengers, up 23%, year-on-year.

The number of calls fell by 4% to 671 calls.

Port of Liepaja was founded in the 90s of last century at the former Soviet Union’s naval base. Liepaja ranks third port of Latvia by handled cargo volume. Half of the port’s cargo throughput is fueled by crude oil and bulk cargoes imported from the CIS countries, largely from Belorussia. In 2020, throughput of Liepaja port was 6.6 million tonnes.