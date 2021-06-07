2021 June 7 16:21

Container throughput of Qatar ports rose by 8% in 2020

“2020 has been another successful year for Mwani Qatar ports despite the challenges of a year impacted by the global pandemic», Mr. Abdulla Mohamed Al-Khanji, Chief Executive Officer, Mwani Qatar , told IAA PortNews in his interview held at the Saint-Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2021).

“Nearly 1.5 million TEUs were handled in 2020, 8% up from 2019”, he said adding that general and bulk cargo volumes reached more than 1.5 million tons with an increasing of 66% compared to last year.

Hamad Port, the company's main port, is one of the largest smart green ports in the Middle East.

In 2020, Mwani Qatar ports welcomed 3310 vessels from different parts of the world.

Read full interview with Mr. Abdulla Mohamed Al-Khanji, Chief Executive Officer, Mwani Qatar >>>>