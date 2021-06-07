2021 June 7 15:57

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 22,771 pmt

M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 824

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between May 31 and June 4 rose by RUB 824 and totaled RUB 22,771 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price fell by RUB 400 to RUB 21,550 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,253 to RUB 22,377 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,500 to RUB 21,870 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 400 to RUB 24,550 pmt;

Siberian Federal District – the product price climbed by RUB 7 to RUB 22,060 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 1,060 to RUB 30,040 pmt.