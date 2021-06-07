Idel’s new RSD-59 ship to be named after project designer Gennady Yegorov

The new series is a successor of RSD49 design which had three holds. RSD59 ships with extra full hull forms have a unique second hold, the largest among Volgo-Don Max ships.

The vessel’s class notation is КМ Ice2(hull; power) R2 АUT1-ICS BWM(T) CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1,2) DG (bulk, pack) of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping which meets all the requirements of international conventions in force at the time of the vessel's laying.



Deadweight in the sea with draft of 4.706 m – 8,144 t; Deadweight in river with draft of 3.60 m – 5,320 t. The maximum length is 141.0 m, the overall width is 16.98 m, depth is 6.00 m. The capacity of cargo holds is 11,400 cubic meters (L x W x H: 77.35 х 12.25 х 9.0 m and 27.03 х 12.25 х 9.0 m). The operating speed is 10.5 knots. Endurance in sea - 20 days. Crew - 11, berths - 14.

Design service life of the hull is 24 years. The second bottom is designed for intensity of load of 12.0 t/sqm and for operation of a 16-tonne clamshell.

