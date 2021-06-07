RF Government allocated over RUB 21 billion for construction of access canal to LNG terminal in Kamchatka

Those allocations will be used for construction of an access canal to the seaport engaged in handling of LNG The canal of over 6 kilometers long is expected to be put into operation in 2023 as a federally owned facility.



The investment project on construction and development of transshipment facilities in the Bechevinskaya Bay of the Kamchatka Territory is intended for transshipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered from Sabetta port in the Gulf of Ob by ice-class gas carriers onto non-ice-class tankers for further delivery to the countries of the Asia-Pacific Region.

The port infrastructure will include two floating LNG storage facilities, an access canal in the Bechevinskaya Bay, offshore points for ship-to-ship transshipment of LNG and a system ensuring safe traffic of vessels.

The new terminal is supposed to handle about 21.7 million tonnes of LNG per year.



It is Novatek’s wholly owned subsidiary Arctic Transshipment that implements the project. Apart from the LNG terminal in Kamchatka, Arctic Transshipment LLC will operate the LNG transshipment complex currently under construction in the Murmansk Region.

RF Government earlier said the project on construction of LNG transshipment facility in Kamchatka had been put under special control of the state.

The document is available in Russian >>>>

