2021 June 7 12:01

Austal USA awarded contract to design a new steel towing, salvage and rescue ship for US Navy

Austal USA has been awarded a US$3.6 million functional design contract to prepare for construction of the new Navajo-class Towing, Salvage and Rescue Ship (T-ATS) for the United States Navy, according to the company's release.

Austal USA will prepare a functional design for the T-ATS, an 80 metre steel monohull vessel with multi-mission capability to support a variety of towing, salvage, search and rescue, oil spill response, humanitarian assistance and surveillance activities. The T-ATS can also embark containerised systems including cyber, electronic warfare, and decoy and surveillance packages.



Austal USA is currently delivering the Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) and Spearhead-class Expeditionary Fast Transport (T-EPF) programs for the United States Navy. Thirteen LCS and twelve EPF vessels have been delivered from the Austal’s Mobile Alabama shipyard since 2009.