  2021 June 7

    Rosneft signs over 50 contracts totaling RUB 558.8 billion to implement Vostok Oil project

    Rosneft signed 73 contracts worth 616.5 billion rubles at St. Petersburg Economic Forum

    Rosneft says it has signed 73 cooperation contracts for a total of 616.5 billion rubles at the XXIV St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, including over 50 contracts totaling 558.8 billion rubles to implement the strategic project Vostok Oil.

    The Company has signed the contracts for construction works of Vostok Oil's first stage objects, power and aviation supply, servicing, supplies of equipment, production materials, special-purpose machinery, and pipe products.

    Rosneft launched the construction of the North Bay Port Oil Terminal. The Company has signed a contract with JSC United Energy Construction Corporation to construct the terminal's hydraulic structures.

    JSC LENMORNIIPROEKT was contracted to conduct engineering works at the second and third construction stages of the North Bay Port Oil Terminal. 

    During the Forum, Rosneft and PJSC TMK agreed on an integrated supply of metal products for the Vostok Oil project, including pipe metal structures, reservoir park, and other metal structures for timely construction and installation works at the Vostok Oil project.

    In line with the contract signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Inter RAO Engineering will perform survey and design contracts to underpin construction of Train 1 power generation facilities for the Vostok OIl Project: an 867 MW Irkinskaya gas power plant, a 220-kV overhead transmission line, energy facilities of leading oil pumping station "Payakha", and a 214 MW power station in Bukhta Sever.

    Rosneft and MMC Norilsk Nickel have signed an agreement during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum to develop an integrated logistics of the Vostok Oil project.

    Additionally, Rosneft agreed with the partners on the maintenance of its Vostok Oil's air fleet. The agreement provides for the establishment of a service center in Russia.

    Rosneft and United Machinery Group have signed an agreement on the transport provision for the Company's projects, including special and roadbuilding equipment needed to implement the first phase of the Vostok Oil project.

    Additionally, Sodexo EuroAsia LLC was contracted to provide catering, accommodation, and comprehensive services for the social and domestic facilities of the Vankor cluster fields.

    In addition to contracts related to implementing the Vostok Oil project, other significant agreements with Russian and foreign partners were signed at the Forum.

    Rosneft and Schlumberger have signed an agreement on technological cooperation to implement joint innovative projects in Russia related to the development and operation of oil and gas fields.

    During the Forum, Rosneft and Vestas Rus LLC signed an agreement on cooperation in wind power generation.

    During the Forum, Rosneft and Baker Hughes signed an agreement on cooperation in carbon management. The companies will assess the scope of technologies and equipment to detect, measure, assess, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, primarily methane emissions at Rosneft's production facilities. In addition, joint advanced low-carbon developments and technologies may be applied during the implementation of the Vostok Oil project.

    Rosneft also signed agreements of intent in the retail business: with PJSC Inter RAO UES on cooperation in developing low-tonnage production and sales of liquefied natural gas as a motor fuel and with PJSC Rosseti on collaboration in developing an EV charging infrastructure.

    Rosneft and SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions SA have signed a cooperation agreement on wastewater treatment and reuse technologies.

    Rosneft and the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (Qatar Foundation) signed an agreement at the XXIV St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2021) to promote cooperation in science, technology, and education.

    Rosneft has also signed a contract with the Polytechnic University of Turin to research the possibilities of intellectualization for seismic data processing and interpretation tasks.

2021 June 7

