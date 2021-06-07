2021 June 7 10:54

Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 5M’20201 fell by 3.6% YoY

In January-May 2021, the Port of HaminaKotka (Finland) handled 6.55 million tonnes of cargo (-3.6%, year-on-year). According to the port authorities, handling of export cargo fell by 6% to 5.11 million tonnes including 1,11 million tonnes of paper (+16.5%), 757,438 tonnes of wood pulp (+15.5%), 657,464tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-37.5%) and 1.18 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+19.1%).

In the reporting period, imports fell by 4.6% to 1.44 million tonnes including 521,271 tonnes of ran wood (+31.9%), 336,480 tonnes of general cargo (+5.9%), 369,849 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-13.4%) and 149,349 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-12.1%).

The port’s transit traffic fell by 12% to 1.79 million tonnes, while coastal traffic fell by 61.1% to 21,961 tonnes.

Container throughput rose by 8.3% to 268,014 TEUs.

Vessel traffic fell by 8.3% to 990 units.

The Port of Kotka is some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2020, the port handled 14.84 million tonnes of cargo.