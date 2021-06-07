2021 June 7 10:28

Rosmorport, UGC and Demetra Holding to cooperate in construction of new harbor facilities for handling of grain

On 3 June 2021, within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, FSUE "Rosmorport", JSC UGC and LLC Demetra Holding signed an agreement on cooperation in the implementation of investment projects for the development of the infrastructure necessary for the organization of grain cargo transshipment in the seaports of Russia.

Rosmorport says the document was signed by the General Director of FSUE "Rosmorport" Aleksandr Smirnov, General Director of JSC UGC Dmitry Sergeev, and General Director of LLC Demetra Holding Vitaly Sergeychuk.

The strategic partnership reinforces the intentions of the parties to interact on the development of facilities in harbors and areas adjacent to the harbors. As part of the project, it is planned to build a new two-sided pier in the head of the existing dock No. 3 in the seaport of Novorossiysk (used by LLC NZT and PJSC NKHP), which will allow to receipt Panamax class vessels, a grain gallery and a complex of auxiliary and infrastructure facilities, as well as carry out dredging. It is planned to carry out works under the project on an equal footing.

The project is included in the Federal project "Development of seaports" of the transport part of the Comprehensive Plan for the Modernization and Expansion of Trunk Infrastructure for the period until 2024. The development of port capacities for grain cargo transshipment will allow to fulfill the order of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to increase agricultural exports.

The construction of the new pier will allow to solve the problem of forming a commodity-carrying export infrastructure, while the modernization of the terminal will double the total transshipment capacity from the current 13.6 million tons (PJSC NKHP – 7.1 million tons, LLC NZT – 6.5 million tons) up to about 25 million tons (PJSC NKHP – 13.1 million tons, LLC NZT – 12.5 million tons) by 2025, and one-time storage capacity – from 370,000 to 870,000 tons.

United Grain Company (JSC UGC) is an infrastructure and trading company, it allows to achieve the export potential of Russian grain on the world market and carries out trade and procurement activities in the domestic grain market as part of the national food security and agricultural support program of Russia. It's the only Russian infrastructure company with state participation in the agricultural products market.

LLC Demetra Holding is еру largest vertically integrated grain holding in Russia, combining transport export logistics and trading assets.