2021 June 7 10:05

Admiralty Shipyards lays down CT-192 series trawler named Kapitan Yunak

Image source: Admiralteyskie Verfi

On 5 June 2021, Saint-Petersburg based Admiralteyskie Verfi shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) launched the Kapitan Yunak, the fifth ship in a series of ten large-tonnage factory freezer trawlers of Project CT-192, the shipbuilding company says in a press release.

The contract for the construction of a series of ten (8 + 2 optional) factory freezer trawlers for the Russian Fishery Company LLC (RFC) was signed in October 2017 as part of the state investment quotas program. The entire series is laid down in pairs, two vessels annually.

The lead ship of Project СТ-192, the Kapitan Vdovichenko, was launched in March 2020, the second one, the Mechanic Maslak – in June 2020.



The second pair of ships, the Mechanic Sizov and the Kapitan Martynov, laid down in June and August 2020, accordingly, are to be launched in 2021.

The ten trawlers ordered for Russian Fishery Company were designed for fishing pollock and herring with a pelagic trawl in the Berents and Okhotsk seas, as well as in the adjacent basins of the Eastern coast of Russia. The CT-192 trawler will feature the state-of-the-art equipment for waste-free processing and freezing of fish; storage and transportation to ports; produce of fish oil, pollock roe, minced meat and fish meal. The vessel has fishprocessing and flour-grinding plants, for preserving of 60-80 tonnes of fish fillets, 80 tonnes of minced surimi meat and 250 tonnes of fish meal daily.

Key characteristic of СТ-192 design: LOA: 108 m, BOA: 21 m, depth: 11.55 m; maximum draft: 8.35 m; displacement (loaded): 11,873 t, ice class - ICE 1 A; designed speed: 15 knots; main propulsion engine: 8,120 kW; capacity of cargo holds: 5,500 cbm; crew: 40; plant personnel: up to 99. Class notation - KM IA Super (hull) Ice 3 (power) AUT 1 REF BWM (T) Fishing vessel by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

Admiralteiskie Verfi JSC (Admiralty Shipyards) is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. The Company’s staff numbers 7,600 persons. The shipyard is affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. A number of contracts are being successfully implemented at the shipyard for domestic and foreign customers. Two series of submarines are under construction now for RF and foreign Navies as well as a series of patrol icebreakers for RF Navy and a series of large shipping trawlers. On 18 December 2020, the shipyard launched the ice-resistant self-propelled platform (IRSPP) named "North Pole" (Severny Polyus). On 5 November 2020, the shipyard celebrated its 316th anniversary. Throughout its history Admiralteiskie Verfi has built 34 ships for Russia’s fishery industry.

Photos provided by Admiralteiskie Verfi