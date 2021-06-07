2021 June 6 11:07

UK's Moray West offshore windfarm will undergo BV certification

Bureau Veritas has been selected to undertake project certification for the Moray West offshore windfarm in Scotland - one of the UK’s most important offshore windfarm projects.



The project aims to be fully operational by 2024, with a lifespan of 25 years. Under the plan, up to 85 wind turbines are being built, as well as two offshore substation platforms and offshore export cable circuits. The Moray West offshore windfarm has a grid connection capacity of 860 MW. Export cables running a total of 65 km in length will transport the windfarm’s generated power beneath the seabed to a landfall location east of Sandend Bay on the Aberdeenshire Coast.



Bureau Veritas will be providing independent verification and will deliver full project certification including design review, manufacturing surveillance, transport and installation surveillance, and commissioning surveillance.



Bureau Veritas is present at key stages of the renewable and alternative energy production chain. Over the last two decades, Bureau Veritas has dedicated significant efforts to developing one-stop-shop solutions related to renewable energies: from design verification of offshore wind farms, to supply chain quality assurance for solar photovoltaic panels, alongside project and construction management support for onshore wind developments.