2021 June 4 18:36

A new dual ramp for the Vuosaari Harbour to speed up the Vuosaari-Muuga route

A dual ramp will be built for berth VA8 in Vuosaari Harbour for the ro-pax ship traffic to Muuga, Tallinn. Using two vehicle ramps in the harbour at the same time will speed up the vehicle loading process and shorten ship turnaround times, according to the Port of Helsinki's release.

“The ro-pax connection between Vuosaari and Muuga, Tallinn, has been developed strongly in recent years, because it offers a direct route between the capital cities without passing through the city centre not just for those travelling with a car, but also for cargo transported on lorries and trailers,” says Jukka Kallio, Vice President, Cargo, at the Port of Helsinki.

“The new dual ramp will be completed in the summer of next year, and it will make as many as three ro-pax vessel visits per day possible.”

The construction of the dual ramp is part of the streamlining of the sea traffic between Helsinki and Tallinn as well as the development of the Europe-wide Ten-T network. The EU investment project TWIN-PORT IV has funded 30% of the project.

The Port of Helsinki has drawn up an agreement on building the ramp with the Finnish company Lohkoasennus Oy. The work will start in June, and the dual ramp will be ready for use in ship traffic in the summer of 2022.