2021 June 4 17:46

A.P. Moller – Maersk to provide end-to-end carbon footprint visibility

The Emissions Dashboard – a new Maersk digital tool - consolidates emissions data across all transport modes and carriers, enabling customers to set a baseline and uncover opportunities to optimize their emissions footprint, according to the company's release.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is further assisting its customers with decarbonising their supply chains with the launch of an Emissions Dashboard.

The Emissions Dashboard is an analytical data tool where customers are provided with carbon footprint measurements from their entire supply chain, giving a detailed emissions overview whether their products are transported via truck, train, plane, or vessel. With an emissions overview companies will be able to disclose emissions information to the public, covering all their container flows.



Designed as a one-stop-shop The Emissions Dashboard conforms to the GLEC methodology to calculate emissions and it handles emissions data from all carriers involved in the end-to-end supply chain – not only emissions data from Maersk.



The analytics provides customers with the opportunity to get a detailed overview of their opportunities to lower emissions from the transport of their products. At the same time the data creates a solid basis for logistics emissions reporting which can be used in corporate sustainability reports.

Around half of Maersk’s 200 largest customers have set – or are in the process of setting – ambitious science-based or zero carbon targets for their supply chains.



The Emissions Dashboard has been tested by 10 key customers of Maersk who have provided valuable and positive feedback. Among these are leading science-based agricultural technology company Syngenta.



The Emissions Dashboard is part of Maersk’s commitment to global sustainability – a commitment that is shared with an ever-increasing number of customers, consumers and investors alike.



About A.P. Moller - Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs approximately 80,000 people.