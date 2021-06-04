2021 June 4 16:14

Jan De Nul connects Crete to the Greek mainland by means of a subsea electricity link

For the very first time in history, the island of Crete has been connected to the Greek mainland by means of a subsea electricity link. A project commissioned by grid operator ADMIE, and awarded to Hellenic Cables in which Jan De Nul Group installed the 135-km long cable over a very challenging seabed, at up to approximately one kilometre in depth, according to Jan De Nul's release.

Crete had been planning to connect to the Greek mainland, in order to achieve a more reliable, cheaper and environmentally friendly electricity supply.

The Crete-Peloponnese Interconnector is also known as the 'Interconnection of Records': two submarine AC cables of about 135 km each as well as 42 km of underground AC cables on land, connect Cretan Chania with Neapoli on the mainland.



Due to the proximity of the 'Hellenic Trench' fault line, the seabed between Crete and the Greek mainland is very rough with steep cliffs. Jan De Nul installed several types of protective material to protect the cable, ensuring its stability and durability. The cable route was optimised and the different types of customised cable protection systems (CPS) were successfully installed.