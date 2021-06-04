2021 June 4 14:48

Unifeeder launches new container service to Port of Cork

The Port of Cork has announced a new container service from Southampton to Cork operated by Unifeeder. This new Lift on Lift off (LoLo) service will offer importers and exporters a reliable route to market with fixed weekday schedules from Cork, according to the company's release.



Martin Gaard Christiansen, CCO, Global Feeder, Unifeeder said: ‘We are pleased that Unifeeder has launched a new service via the Hubport of Southampton to/from the Ports of Cork and Belfast. The new service to the Irish Sea is further expanding Unifeeder’s presence in Northern Europe and will allow us to offer our customers an even more extensive outport coverage. First sailings are already successfully completed and going forward, will run as a weekly fixed-weekday service and expect to include Dublin on the route soon.’